These 5 Farms Near Seattle Are Great For Berry Picking

A longtime and sometimes overlooked activity during the summer is berry picking. Not only can you get your own plump, fresh and juicy berries from a farm, but you can even have your pick as to a type of strawberry, blueberry, and more. Depending on which farm you're going to, some may be selling other items you want, like vegetables and honey.

These five farms near Seattle aren't that far away, and most of them take less than an hour to drive to. Keep these destinations on your radar if you want to do something different this summer.

You won't have to travel too far to get to this pick-it-yourself farm. Bailey Farm Farms is located in Snohomish County, less than an hour from Seattle. They recently reopened and are eager to let you pick their vast array of fruits and veggies, including strawberries, raspberries, kohlrabi, kale, and more. They also recommend you drop by on a weekday for better picks and to beat the crowds.