These 5 Farms Near Seattle Are Great For Berry Picking
By Zuri Anderson
June 18, 2021
A longtime and sometimes overlooked activity during the summer is berry picking. Not only can you get your own plump, fresh and juicy berries from a farm, but you can even have your pick as to a type of strawberry, blueberry, and more. Depending on which farm you're going to, some may be selling other items you want, like vegetables and honey.
These five farms near Seattle aren't that far away, and most of them take less than an hour to drive to. Keep these destinations on your radar if you want to do something different this summer.
Bailey Family Farms
You won't have to travel too far to get to this pick-it-yourself farm. Bailey Farm Farms is located in Snohomish County, less than an hour from Seattle. They recently reopened and are eager to let you pick their vast array of fruits and veggies, including strawberries, raspberries, kohlrabi, kale, and more. They also recommend you drop by on a weekday for better picks and to beat the crowds.
Bolles Organic Berry Farm
Strawberries, blueberries and raspberries can be either picked or purchased wholesale at this family-owned farm. Bolles Organic Farm also sells wildflower honey from their hives, lavender, and vegetables. Make sure to check their Facebook about their inventory before you head out. Its located 45 minutes northeast of downtown.
Harvold Berry Farm
You can get some variety in strawberries here. The farm is currently growing three types of strawberries and is open for picking. Picking for raspberries won't start until July, so start planning ahead and get there early! It'll take less than an hour to drive to Harvold.
To find the best berries pick up the leaves. Remember they are ripe when the tips are red.Posted by Harvold Berry Farm on Friday, June 18, 2021
Henna Blueberry Farm
This farm is only a 30-minute drive from Seattle and a 15-minute drive from Redmond. Located in Snoqualmie Valley, Henna Blueberry Farm grows several types of blueberries, including Duke, Draper and Reka. They plan on opening their picking season the last week of June, weather permitting. Follow their Facebook page for updates.
Broers Farm
Another family-owned farm, Broers Farm grows all kinds of berries. Besides the usual suspects -- strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, they also have blackberries and marionberries. Don't forget your boots! The owners said the fields can be muddy. Check their Facebook for updates, as well.
Wednesday June 16th open 9AM to 2PM for strawberry upick at $3.50/lb. Lots of beautiful berries!Posted by Broers Farms Inc. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021