Here's How To Celebrate Father's Day In St. Louis

Father's Day is this Sunday (June 16), and if you haven't started planning a fun-filled day for that special dad in your life, St. Louis restaurants and businesses are dishing out some sweet deals.

Le Meridien St. Louis Clayton

Le Meridien St. Louis Clayton offers a Father's Day patio pool deck BBQ for dads and their families.

Partnering with Salt + Smoke, the BBQ will feature brisket, pulled chicken, pulled pork, Hawaiian rolls, buns, potato salad, mac and cheese, and a mixed green salad with dressing. Alcoholic drinks are also available for purchase at the pool's deck. The event runs from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., and food will be served from 12 - 2 p.m. As a special gift to dad, starting at 1 p.m., they can also get a cigar rolled for them to enjoy at home.

Tickets for non-hotel guests are $35 for adults and $15 for kids. Tickets for hotel guests are $20 for adults and $10 for kids. You can purchase tickets here.

Salt + Smoke

Salt + Smoke is bringing back their beef ribs for Father's Day this year, and they are also offering pork steaks.

They offer a limited menu for carry-out but will be serving their regular menu for dine-in guests on Father's Day.

In an Instagram post, the restaurant said:

"We're doing things a little bit different this year. We will have a limited carry out menu to help make things a bit easier on our staff and ensure that everyone is happy and gets their orders on time!"

You can pre-order your Father's Day meal here.

Volpi Foods

Volpi Foods is offering homemade Italian pork sausages for Father's Day. There are few sausage options to pick from, pork luganiga sausage or a hot, mild, and garlic salsiccia sausage.

You can stop by Volpi Foods to pick up the sausage; you can also find charcuterie, specialty cheeses, and more in store.

Mission Taco Joint

Mission Taco Joint is offering a special hot sauce kit and gift card pack for dads.

For $35, the pack includes a $25 gift card and all three of Mission Taco Joint's signature hot sauces.

Chile de Arbol

Habanero

Serrano

You can order the hot sauce kit online here until June 20.

Duck Donuts

Duck Donuts will have a "Dad Box" for Father's Day. It will include 12 "dad-approved" donut combinations.

The donut assortment includes specialty donuts like:

Bacon in the Sun – maple icing with chopped bacon and salted caramel drizzle

Midnight Madness – chocolate icing with chocolate sprinkles

Peanut Butter Paradise – peanut butter icing with chocolate drizzle

You can order the "Dad Box" online here or in-store. It is available until June 20.

Serendipity

Serendipity launched three new collaborations that are "guaranteed to float any father's boat." So take that special father in your life on a sweet outing and grab some ice cream!

The three new ice creams are: