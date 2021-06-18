Man Reportedly Attacks 3 Because Mom Couldn't Join Him In Florida ER Lobby
By Zuri Anderson
June 18, 2021
A man who was told his mother couldn't accompany him into the emergency room waiting room responded by attacking three people at a Florida hospital, according to WKMG.
The alleged assault happened Tuesday (June 15) at AdventHealth hospital in Palm Coast, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies that 25-year-old Kory Prusaitis showed up at the ER for an unknown reason and appeared to be intoxicated.
Victims claim Prusaitis got upset after hospital staff told him his mother couldn't be in the waiting room. That's when the suspect hit a man on the top of his head, officials said. The second victim tried to intervene but ended up getting punched in the forehead by Prusaitis, deputies said.
𝗠𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗶𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗲𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗠𝗮𝗻 𝘄𝗵𝗼 𝗕𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗣𝗲𝗼𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗮𝘁 𝗔𝗱𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵 On Tuesday, June 15, 2021, the Flagler County...Posted by Flagler County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, June 16, 2021
"A security guard who saw both punches then chased Prusaitis out into the parking lot, records show. The man also managed to punch the security guard before being subdued and placed in handcuffs until deputies arrived," reporters wrote.
Authorities said none of the victims were badly hurt in the incident. Prusaitis was checked out at the hospital before being booked into jail, they added.
The 25-year-old was charged with simple battery and battery on a person older than 65.