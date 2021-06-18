Man Reportedly Attacks 3 Because Mom Couldn't Join Him In Florida ER Lobby

A man who was told his mother couldn't accompany him into the emergency room waiting room responded by attacking three people at a Florida hospital, according to WKMG.

The alleged assault happened Tuesday (June 15) at AdventHealth hospital in Palm Coast, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies that 25-year-old Kory Prusaitis showed up at the ER for an unknown reason and appeared to be intoxicated.

Victims claim Prusaitis got upset after hospital staff told him his mother couldn't be in the waiting room. That's when the suspect hit a man on the top of his head, officials said. The second victim tried to intervene but ended up getting punched in the forehead by Prusaitis, deputies said.