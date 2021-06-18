Oklahoma Man Transforms Damaged Tree Into Statue Of Liberty

After an October ice storm nearly destroyed a giant oak tree in the front yard of Randy Murphy's Moore, Oklahoma, home, he decided not to chop it down.

"And it really looked kinda gnarly looking and needed some tender loving care," he told KOCO.

Instead of calling up a tree doctor, Murphy contacted the chainsaw artist Tom Zimmer. Zimmer gave the tree a new life as Lady Liberty.

The Statue of Liberty now proudly stands on Murphy's front lawn with her tablet in one hand and her torch in the other to light the way towards freedom.

The homeowner picked the Statue of Liberty because of its symbolism since Murphy is a naturalized citizen.

"I'm a naturalized citizen. Coming to America means a lot to me. And I just thought that after what we went through last year, it's really still a unifying thing," he said.

The carving isn't as tall or as green as the original statue on Ellis Island in New York, but penalty of people are driving by Murphy's home to admire the art work. He hopes the carving will outlive him.