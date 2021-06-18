Oklahoma Man Walks Nearly 17 Miles A Day Just To Go To Work

An Oklahoma man says he'll do anything to take care of this family and that includes spending more than five hours a day walking.

Donte Franklin's story is going viral after KOCO reported that he walks nearly 17 miles a day just to get to his job.

Franklin is a 20-year-old cook who works at a Buffalo Wild Wings in Moore. He doesn't have a car so he has to walk every day.

Despite the personal inconvenience, Franklin can't give up his job because his family relies on his income. Things haven't been easy for Franklin after his mother passed away when he was a teen and was raised by his siblings.

"I had to be positive. I had to grind to make a better me, to make my momma happy," he told the station.

Now things are changing for Franklin thanks to a stranger. Antonio Jaramillo in Oklahoma City pulled over earlier this week and offered Franklin a ride to work. Jaramillo was inspired by Franklin's personal story so he started a GoFundMe to help him out.

The goal was $2,000 to help Franklin buy a car, but more than $21,000 has been raised in the last two days. Those who donated said they were inspired by Franklin's determination and one person even offered him a job.