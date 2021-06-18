Summer Drive-In Movie Series Coming Back To Charlotte Motor Speedway

Summer is finally here, and what better way is there to spend a summer night than gathering together to watch some fun movies under an open sky?

Charlotte Motor Speedway, in partnership between Charlotte Motor Speedway and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, will once again host a summer drive-in movie series, with proceeds benefiting organizations dedicated to fighting food insecurity in the region. Starting June 30, the three "Drive-in to Drive Out Hunger" events will show popular movies suitable for the whole family on the 16,000-square-foot big screen TV.

"Food security is a significant challenge for many in the Charlotte region, but it is especially hard on children during the summer months when in-school meals are not as readily available," said Kelly Watts, chapter director of Speedway Children's Charities' Charlotte. "Working with our partners at Blue Cross NC, we hope not only to raise awareness of the challenge of food security, but also raise money to support local nonprofits that help feed vulnerable populations throughout the summer and all year long and do so in a fun way with family-friendly drive-in movies."

The first show is set for Wednesday, June 30, with the DreamWorks favorite Trolls. Following the movie, a fireworks display to celebrate the Fourth of July will complete the night. Tickets for opening night are $40 per vehicle, up to 10 people.

The next two drive-in showings are The Peanuts Movie on July 21 and The Greatest Showman on August 11. Tickets for these events are $30 per vehicle.

For each event, the gates will open at 5 p.m., with the movies beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.