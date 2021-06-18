This Nevada Bakery Has The Best Cakes In The Whole State

Cake is a staple to tons of celebrations — whether it’s your birthday, your wedding, a Tuesday or any other time you feel like cake is necessary — and a food content hub wants to make sure you get the best one.

Eat This, Not That! sought out the best cakes in every state. Its team shared a list on June 9, revealing the most delicious (and Instagram-worthy) cakes in the country.

“Thanks to reviews, feedback from locals, and bakers' rankings on competition shows, we put together a definitive list of our favorite cakes in the United States,” Eat This, Not That! reads.

So, which cake is the best one in Nevada?

According to Eat This, Not That!, it's the Tiramisu Cheesecake at The Cheesecake Baker in Las Vegas.

The study stated:

"Although the strawberry cheesecake appears to be the most popular at The Cheesecake Baker, go for the tiramisu flavor if you're looking for something a little different.

"I wanted something different and he definitely came through for us," wrote a reviewer who surprised his wife with the tiramisu cheesecake for her birthday."

