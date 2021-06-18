Utah Couple Whose Home Burned Is Calling For Statewide Fireworks Ban

One Utah couple is spreading awareness through their tragedy.

The Clearfield couple had about $60,000 in damages after a firework rocket set fire to their home in 2020, reported 2 KUTV. Because of their experience, they are calling for a statewide fireworks ban, however state law does not provide it.

Bobbie Uno said, “I was in the garage, and I was crying my head off. I didn't know what to do."

Uno's neighbors had been shooting off fireworks in the street near the home. One of the rockets went horizontal and shot sparks into her yard. One bush was lit on fire, spreading the flames to the home.

Bobbie said the whole incident was preventable. She said:

"I went out there and told them (the neighbors) it was too close, and they didn’t abide by me. They looked at me like, 'What are you talking about? We have a right to do it.'"

Drought conditions have caused the state to be exceptionally dry, increasing the chances of a fire.

"Yeah, I received a legal opinion last night from the Attorney General’s Office and from my general counsel that I do not have the authority," Governor Spencer Cox said.

He said he would put a fireworks ban in place if he could though. Cox said:

"I would impose a fireworks ban. What I think should happen is, I think we should impose a ban statewide, and then allow communities to designate safe zones where they want to have fireworks allowed."

Uno said that she spoke at Clearfield City Hall but no one listened. She said:

"I decided this year I’m going to talk to everybody and see what we can do about it, because it’s dangerous. You know, I think it’s very, very dangerous."