Wisconsin Man Charged, Accused Of Stealing Nearly $800 In Food And Clothing

A 51-year-old man is accused of stealing nearly $800 in food and clothing from a Wisconsin Walmart on June 11.

According to FOX 6, Paul Herrick of Kenosha has since then been charged with one count of felony retail theft.

Mount Pleasant police were called to Walmart and told by a store loss prevention officer that Herrick had stolen $799.86 worth of steak, king crab legs, and other food and clothing.

The criminal complaint states that the store has Herrick on camera stealing the various items.

Herrick can be seen scanning taco seasoning packets in the video but also adds multiple other items into the grocery bags without scanning them. Before attempting to leave the store, loss prevention was able to stop him and retrieve the stolen items.

The complaint also noted that a warrant had been issued from the Department of Corrections for Herrick, previous to the Walmart incident. He was also on probation for retail theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Court documents show that Herrick has a previous record of retail theft from January of 2021 and drug-related charges that date back to 1992, FOX 6 reported.

Herrick is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on July 1.