9 Wildfires Are Burning Across Utah Right Now, 2 Of Them Are New

There are nine active wildfires across the state of Utah as of June 21st, reported The Salt Lake Tribune. Two of those fires are new and were just identified by Utah Fire Info on Saturday (June 19).

Here is information on each of the nine fires.

One of the fires burning close to Highway 89 near Birdseye. It is unnamed, and has burned about two acres so far. Resources are on the scene.

The second fire is south of Levan. Utah Fire Info wrote on Twitter about the MM17 Fire, stating:

"This evening, air & ground resources were able to gain 50% containment on the #MM17Fire & held it to an estimated 150 acres. #kmyffsl"