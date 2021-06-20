9 Wildfires Are Burning Across Utah Right Now, 2 Of Them Are New
By Ginny Reese
June 21, 2021
There are nine active wildfires across the state of Utah as of June 21st, reported The Salt Lake Tribune. Two of those fires are new and were just identified by Utah Fire Info on Saturday (June 19).
Here is information on each of the nine fires.
One of the fires burning close to Highway 89 near Birdseye. It is unnamed, and has burned about two acres so far. Resources are on the scene.
The second fire is south of Levan. Utah Fire Info wrote on Twitter about the MM17 Fire, stating:
"This evening, air & ground resources were able to gain 50% containment on the #MM17Fire & held it to an estimated 150 acres. #kmyffsl"
This evening, air & ground resources were able to gain 50% containment on the #MM17Fire & held it to an estimated 150 acres. #kmyffsl pic.twitter.com/61oJKGEuCk— Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) June 20, 2021
The third fire is called the Flatt Fire. It is in Iron County. Evacuations have been issued. It's burning about 10,000 acres and there is about 15 percent percent containment so far.
Flatt Fire Update 6/20/2021— Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) June 20, 2021
Containment: 15% | Acres Burned: 14,443 - Local community members and fire officials were able to local and move 50 cow calf pairs and 3 bulls from the BLM grazing allotment effected by the fire the local rancher https://t.co/eoWPNoi9Do pic.twitter.com/K6kk07POoB
The Morgan Canyon Fire is the fourth fire, and it's located in Tooele County. It has burned about 37 acres so far in the Deseret Peak Wilderness. Utah Fire Info recently released that the cause of the fire was a downed aircraft.
Fire investigators have confirmed the cause of the #MorganCanyonFire was the result of downed aircraft in the Deseret Peak Wilderness, occurring late Thursday evening. The fire is mapped at 37 acres, 0% contained. Full story:https://t.co/6P7Bv9rta9 pic.twitter.com/BKKfBeL2Wh— Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) June 20, 2021
The fifth fire is the Bennion Creek Fire in Utah County. It has burned about 8,313 acres so far with just over 45 percent containment.
The sixth fire is the Pack Creek Fire. Utah Fire Info wrote:
"A very successful day on the #PackCreekFire as crews contained 58% of the fire keeping the fire's growth to 11 acres for a total acreage of 8,949 acres."
A very successful day on the #PackCreekFire as crews contained 58% of the fire keeping the fire's growth to 11 acres for a total acreage of 8,949 acres. Crews will continue to mop up the southern portion of the fire line as crews on the north continue to increase containment.— Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) June 21, 2021
The seventh fire is the Sego Fire that is burning on the southern end of Book Cluffs in Grand County. The land that is burning is inaccessible terrain.
The #SegoFire started this afternoon on the southern end of the Book Cluffs, north end of Thompson Springs in Grand County. This lightning caused fire is burning in inaccessible terrain. Air resources are on scene. #kmyffsl pic.twitter.com/Ze6rO0ADNg— Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) June 20, 2021
The eighth fire is the the Deer Spring Fire in Kane County. It has burned about 20 acres.
New Fire Start: the #DeerSpringFire is located in Kane County. It is estimated at 20 acres. Resources are responding. #kmyffsl pic.twitter.com/mUceeRvieq— Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) June 18, 2021
The last fire is the Plateau Fire that's burned about an acre on the Paria River District's Kenab Field Office.