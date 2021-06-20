Alex Rodriguez Has 'Come To Terms' With Not Reconciling With Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez is not getting back with Jennifer Lopez and the former Yankee star gets it.

As per a source close to ET Online, the entrepreneur, 45, has come to terms with the idea that he’s not going to reunite with the entertainer, 51. "When they first split, he wanted to work things out, and still held on to hope that he and J.Lo would get back together. He's come to terms with the fact that it's over now," the insider revealed, adding that Rodriguez is "very aware of all of the attention" that Lopez and Ben Affleck, 48, have been receiving.

For the time being, Rodriguez has pivoted his attention to "trying to focus on himself and what's in store for his future." He previously hinted at the transitional time in his career via a social media message in late May. "I am about to step into a new beginning in my life. Anything that doesn't serve me is clearing out of my life," he wrote on Instagram. "New energy is emerging. New levels are unlocking for me mentally, physically, and spiritually. I am remaining patient and know that this new phase of my life is coming."

As for Bennifer, the pair is diving deep into romance once again and not scared to show it off in the process. The two packed on the PDA when they attended the 50th birthday celebration for the star's sister, Linda. Her twins, Max and Emme, were also in attendance of the family dinner at Nobu in Malibu. "Ben and her kids seemed comfortable together. The kids kept chatting with Ben. Ben seemed great. He was smiling and laughing. They ordered a lot of food to share," the insider said of the evening.