Everything You Need To Know About Fireworks This Year In Utah

Many across Utah are confused about new fireworks bans and restrictions, leaving many wondering if they will see them at all this year.

ABC 4 reported that fireworks are permitted however, only in non-restricted areas with certain regulations in place.

The Utah Department of Public Safety has a full list of fireworks restricted areas. If you want to find out if you live in a restricted area, check out the list by clicking here.

According to the website, the list is updated as information is received from local authorities. Individuals can still check with local fire authority to see if you're allowed to use fireworks in your area.

If you're concerned that you won't get the traditional, beautiful Fourth of July celebration, no worries! There will be several public fireworks celebrations across the state.

Here are a few of those public fireworks shows you can see this year:

Thanksgiving Point Firework Show

July 3, 2021 at 4 p.m.

Stadium of Fire, America’s Freedom Festival

July 3, 2021 at 8 p.m.

Liberty Days at Heritage Park

July 5th, 2021 at 10 a.m.

Sandy City July Fourth Celebration

July 3, 2021 at 6:50 a.m.

West Jordan carnival and Independence Day firework show

07/01/2021 – 07/03/2021 at 12 p.m.

Park City 4th of July Celebration and Fireworks

July 3, 2021 at 7 a.m.

Kanab’s Independence Day Celebration