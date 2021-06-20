Jana Kramer Tells Daughter Jolie She's 'Good Enough' In Sweet Post

Jana Kramer had some sweet words to share with her daughter, Jolie Rae, via Instagram.

On Friday (June 18), the star, 37, took to the social media platform to share her hopes and dreams for Jolie, 5. "Oh the things I want for you baby girl," she captioned a shot of the two holding hands for her two million followers. "I want you to always know your worth. I want you to know you will always be okay no matter what," Kramer continued. "That you don't need someone to validate ur worth and that being alone is okay too but that you are also worthy and deserving of a great love. That you are good enough."

Kramer went on to admit that she's working hard on herself and hopes that Jolie will be able to reflect on that one day. "It's everything ur momma is working on and I hope one day you can see that what I did and do is always for you and your bother to see what you deserve," she concluded, adding the hashtag #singlemom.

Kramer is currently pushing forward with her divorce from her husband of six years, Mike Caussin, 34. In a May episode of her podcast, Whine Down, she admitted that she feels like she might resent Caussin "for the rest of [her] life." Kramer and Caussin share two children: Jolie and Jace Joseph, 2.