See How A Mylar Balloon Caused A Fire In Brigham City

A fire in Brigham City over the weekend was caused by a Mylar balloon, reported KSL.

The fire began when the balloon soared into a power line, causing the power line to arc.

The balloon, still in flames, fell into the grass and weeds below which sparked the fire.

Fire crews arrived to the scene of the fire quickly, according a statement.

There was no damage to any vehicles, but the building nearby sustained scorched brick.

The fire was in an area called "radio tower hill" at 600 East.

The statement said, "Most importantly, the millions of dollars of infrastructure on radio tower hill remained unaffected and operational."

The area where the fire was located included "high voltage power lines and electrical substations as well as emergency communication equipment," reported KSL.

There will be annual fireworks restrictions in Brigham City that will go into effect on July 1st, which will hopefully keep the number of future fires down. Included in the restrictions are open fires, smoking outdoors when not in a developed recreation site, the use of fireworks, and operating equipment without spark arresters.

Click here for more information.