This Is The Best Breakfast Restaurant In Las Vegas

We have all been told many times that breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

Aside from the nutritional benefits, there are many other positive aspects of breakfast that really help to start your day on the right foot. Breakfast can be an amazing time to hang out with your loved ones and and enjoy a meal together.

So where is the best local spot to grab breakfast?

According to Eater Las Vegas, the best restaurant spot in the city is Griddlecakes located at 6584 North Decatur Blvd.

The restaurant's menu features classic favorites, such as pancakes, waffles, french toast, Eggs Benedict, and omelets. You can even choose a skillet meal, complete with home fries, eggs, meats, cheeses, and veggies.

Eater states:

"For unique pancake creations and a full roster of plentiful breakfast and lunch specials, all three of the very popular Griddlecakes locations are open daily from 8 a.m, to 1 p.m., for curbside pickup or delivery."

According to Eater, here are the top 10 breakfast restaurants in Las Vegas:

