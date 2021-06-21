Get Crafty At This New 'Pinspiration' Bar Open In Las Vegas Valley

A new art studio in Las Vegas is inviting guests to get crafty. The best part is the wine that’s paired with the craft.

The new place, called “Pinspiration,” celebrated its grand opening on Friday at both the Las Vegas and Henderson locations, reported the Las Vegas-Review Journal.

Guests can choose from various projects to complete at the studio, and use paint, glitter, wood, and fabric to create works of art.

Pinspiration owner Kris Cesena said:

“At any time, we have 50 crafts to choose from. Most of them are based on crafts that are trending on Pinterest and social media.”

Groups who visit the craft spot can work on individual projects.

The best part is the chance to suit up in ponchos and hazmat suits for the splatter room. Guests can “freely fling” paint onto canvases, or each other, to create fun pieces of art that come with a great memory.

Cesena said:

“You go in there and come out with this masterpiece. We also do a glow-in-the-dark splatter room. It’s fun turning off the light and hearing everyone go ‘ooh!’”

The Pinspiration art studio and wine bar has two locations: 7210 West Lake Mead Boulevard and 10575 S. Eastern Ave.

Art projects range from $15 to $75.