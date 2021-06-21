Kenny Chesney Announces 2022 Stadium Tour: See The Dates

Kenny Chesney has his eyes on the road in 2022.

After canceling his 2020’s "Chillaxification Tour" and its 2021 iteration, the country titan has announced his big return to stadiums across the country in the form of the "Blue Chair Bay Rum Presents Here And Now 2022 Fueled by Marathon." The upcoming trek will kick off April 23, 2022 at Tampa, Florida’s Raymond James Stadium and make its way to 19 stadiums across the country. It'll wrap at the end of summer with a pair of shows at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on August 26 and 27. Ticketholders for the previous shows will be honored for the upcoming tour.

"When we hit pause on our 2020 tour, I never thought we would go much past the fall, let alone into 2021," Chesney wrote in a lengthy blog post on his official website. "The idea that it would be three years before I would stand in the end zone of Gillette Stadium, where No Shoes Nation was born, wasn’t something any of us could conceive. I still can’t really believe it. But in the middle of all of this, I know it’s true… and I know how much I miss being out there, being in the thick of the most passionate place in the world: No Shoes Nation. Anywhere they plant their flags, bring their passion, their friends and their will to rock, it reminds me that to be in the moment is everything No Shoes Nation is about!"

Chensey went on to admit that the ever-evolving protocols around safety amid the seemingly stable COVID-19 pandemic have been key in deciding to wait to announce the upcoming trek. "With every city, county and state having their own protocols, with capacity numbers shifting every day, I didn’t want to announce until we knew we could come full-on… strong… and without a care in the world. I always want to be that place where you can let go, feel safe and have the time of the summer. After a lot of work on a lot of people’s parts, a lot of cooperation from the folks at the stadiums, the places we’re coming and the teams we share those venues with, we’re ready to announce the Here And Now 2022 Stadium Tour. Like it does for everyone, the idea of music, live music, fills me up,” he continued. “Nothing is so in the moment, so completely alive. I want to start 2022 with the awesome rush that embodies everything playing for No Shoes Nation is. We’re calling the tour Here And Now 2022, because when we get together, there is only the present – and it’s so electric and good, I know I don’t want it to end. I just want to be 100% there with all of you."