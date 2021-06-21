Kim Kardashian Includes Kanye West In Her Ultimate Father's Day Post

Kim Kardashian is showing that love can exist after divorce.

Depute filing for divorce this year from the rapper, 44, the reality titan, 40, took to Instagram on Sunday (June 20) to share throwback photos of the dads in her life in honor of Father’s Day. The post included West, with whom she shares four children: North, 8, Chicago, 3, Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2. "Happy Father's Day to all the amazing dads in our lives! Love you unconditionally!!!" she captioned the multi-shot post, which showed love to her late father, Robert Kardashian, her brother Rob Kardashian, Caitlyn Jenner, Scott Disick, Tristan Thompson and Travis Scott.

Last week, Kardashian extended another olive branch to West when she wished him a happy birthday in honor of his 44th year. "Happy Birthday Love U for Life!" she captioned a photo of their family. "That was my friend first and foremost for a long time, so I can’t see that going away," the beauty mogul recently said of her former flame on the reunion episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. "[We have] an amazing co-parenting relationship and [I] respect him so much."

Kardashian has also reportedly met the hip-hop titan's new girlfriend, Irina Shayk, "several times." According to whispers, Kim is "genuinely happy" for Kanye, per an Us Weekly insider. "She saw how quiet and respectful Irina was after she broke up with Bradley," the source continued, adding that the Keeping Up star wouldn't like to see Kanye find love in with someone "who’s going to talk to the press."