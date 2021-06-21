Local Favorite Announces Major Wrestling Promotion's Return To Pittsburgh

Western Pennsylvania native Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., will be making her first wrestling appearance in her hometown as All Elite Wrestling Women's Champion during two upcoming events in the Pittsburgh area this summer.

Baker, a native of Punxsutawney and billed from Pittsburgh, announced AEW will have two shows scheduled for Wednesday, August 11 and Friday, August 13 at Petersen Events Center.

The promotion will broadcast its flagship program, AEW Dynamite on August 11 and premiere its new program, AEW Rampage, both on TNT, at the venue.

"LFG PITTSBURGH! Aug 11 #AEWDynamite Aug 13 #AEWRampage premiere Tickets go on sale this FRI, June 25! #BRITTSBURGH," Baker announced Monday (June 21) morning via Twitter.