Lorde Announces 2022 Tour, Reveals 'Solar Power' Tracklist And Release Date

After spending the weekend teasing some big news to celebrate the summer solstice, Lorde dropped her big announcement today (June 21). The singer not only revealed the release date and tracklist of her upcoming album Solar Power — she shared 2022 tour dates, too.

Solar Power is slated for an August 20 release. Earlier this month, Lorde shared its title track. Check out the album's cover art, tracklist, and tour dates below.