A new study says that Louisville has some of the best drivers in the nation.

QuoteWizard, a website that compares car insurance companies and quotes, recently ranked Louisville as the #6 city with the best drivers.

The site used four key metrics to determine overall driver quality: accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and citations (like running a red light or using a cell phone while driving) and compared 2020 data from 70 of the largest cities in America.

Out of those 70 cities, Louisville was #63 for accidents, #62 for speeding, #60 for citations, and #54 for DUIs.

Cities in the South and Midwest generally ranked much higher on QuoteWizard's list, while drivers in California were among the worst.

Top 10 Best Driving Cities 2021

Birmingham, Alabama St. Louis, Missouri Little Rock, Arkansas New Orleans, Louisiana Memphis, Tennessee Louisville, Kentucky Detroit, Michigan Atlanta, Georgia Baton Route, Louisiana Grand Rapids, Michigan



Top 10 Worst Driving Cities 2021

1: Omaha, Nebraska

2: Riverside, California

3: Bakersfield, California

4: Columbus, Ohio

5: Richmond, Virginia

6: Fresno, California

7: Sacramento, California

8: Salt Lake City, Utah

9: Austin, Texas

10: Baltimore, Maryland

See the full list here.