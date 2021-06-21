Feedback

Louisville Has Some Of The Best Drivers In The Nation

By Anna Gallegos

June 21, 2021

Laughing young woman in drivers seat of car taking driving lesson from father
Photo: Getty Images

A new study says that Louisville has some of the best drivers in the nation.

QuoteWizard, a website that compares car insurance companies and quotes, recently ranked Louisville as the #6 city with the best drivers.

The site used four key metrics to determine overall driver quality: accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and citations (like running a red light or using a cell phone while driving) and compared 2020 data from 70 of the largest cities in America. 

Out of those 70 cities, Louisville was #63 for accidents, #62 for speeding, #60 for citations, and #54 for DUIs.

Cities in the South and Midwest generally ranked much higher on QuoteWizard's list, while drivers in California were among the worst.

Top 10 Best Driving Cities 2021 

  1. Birmingham, Alabama
  2. St. Louis, Missouri
  3. Little Rock, Arkansas
  4. New Orleans, Louisiana
  5. Memphis, Tennessee
  6. Louisville, Kentucky
  7. Detroit, Michigan
  8. Atlanta, Georgia
  9. Baton Route, Louisiana
  10. Grand Rapids, Michigan


Top 10 Worst Driving Cities 2021 

1: Omaha, Nebraska
2: Riverside, California
3: Bakersfield, California
4: Columbus, Ohio
5: Richmond, Virginia
6: Fresno, California
7: Sacramento, California
8: Salt Lake City, Utah
9: Austin, Texas
10: Baltimore, Maryland

See the full list here.

