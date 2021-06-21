Louisville Has Some Of The Best Drivers In The Nation
By Anna Gallegos
June 21, 2021
A new study says that Louisville has some of the best drivers in the nation.
QuoteWizard, a website that compares car insurance companies and quotes, recently ranked Louisville as the #6 city with the best drivers.
The site used four key metrics to determine overall driver quality: accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and citations (like running a red light or using a cell phone while driving) and compared 2020 data from 70 of the largest cities in America.
Out of those 70 cities, Louisville was #63 for accidents, #62 for speeding, #60 for citations, and #54 for DUIs.
Cities in the South and Midwest generally ranked much higher on QuoteWizard's list, while drivers in California were among the worst.
Top 10 Best Driving Cities 2021
- Birmingham, Alabama
- St. Louis, Missouri
- Little Rock, Arkansas
- New Orleans, Louisiana
- Memphis, Tennessee
- Louisville, Kentucky
- Detroit, Michigan
- Atlanta, Georgia
- Baton Route, Louisiana
- Grand Rapids, Michigan
Top 10 Worst Driving Cities 2021
1: Omaha, Nebraska
2: Riverside, California
3: Bakersfield, California
4: Columbus, Ohio
5: Richmond, Virginia
6: Fresno, California
7: Sacramento, California
8: Salt Lake City, Utah
9: Austin, Texas
10: Baltimore, Maryland
See the full list here.