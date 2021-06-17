This Kentucky Bakery Has The Best Cakes In The Whole State

Cake is a staple to tons of celebrations — whether it’s your birthday, your wedding, a Tuesday or any other time you feel like cake is necessary — and a food content hub wants to make sure you get the best one.

Eat This, Not That! sought out the best cakes in every state. Its team shared a list on June 9, revealing the most delicious (and Instagram-worthy) cakes in the country.

“Thanks to reviews, feedback from locals, and bakers' rankings on competition shows, we put together a definitive list of our favorite cakes in the United States,” Eat This, Not That! reads.

So, which cake is the best one in Kentucky?

According to Eat This, Not That!, it's the pineapple butter cake at Mert's Cakes in Louisville.

The website referenced one customer review that stated, "You will have a new favorite cake after trying this bakery." The customer added that they would even bet their own house on that.

Another customer recommended trying the pineapple butter cake, stating, "It sounds odd, but it's delicious."

Mert's Cakes can be found at 11511 Shelbyville Road in Louisville.

See the rest of the list from Eat This, Not That! here.

Check out more about Mert's Cakes here.