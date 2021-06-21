Michigan Man Wins $500,000 On Lotto Ticket, Says He Almost Threw It Away

A Michigan man almost threw away his new fortune because he misread the scratch-off lotto ticket.

According to UPI, a 74-year-old Grand Rapids man told Michigan Lottery Officials that he bought a few $500,000 Jumbo Cash tickets. After scratching them off, nearly all of them ended up in the trash until he realized he missed an important detail on one of them.

"I scratched the ticket off and thought it was a loser. I looked it over one more time before throwing it away and realized I'd matched the seven. When I revealed the amount, I thought: 'This can't be. This kind of luck never happens to me,'" the man said.

The man realized that his ticket won the top prize of $500,000. "I couldn't believe it. It still hasn't sunk in yet," he said.

The ticket was purchased at the Meijer gas station in Grand Rapids.

The man told officials he is going to use the money to pay off debt and buy a new house.

If interested in participating in other Michigan Lotteries, the next Michigan Powerball drawing is estimated to be worth $63 million. The numbers will be pulled on Wednesday, June 23, at 7:59 p.m.

The Mega Millions drawing is also this week. It has an estimated jackpot of $40 million and will be held Tuesday, June 22, at 8 p.m.

For more information on the Michigan Lottery, you can check out the official Michigan Lottery website. You will also find instant tickets on the website, featured raffles, and plenty of other online lottery games.