Feedback

Phoenix Suns' Chris Paul Symptom-Free And Hoping For Return

By Ginny Reese

June 21, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns has been symptom-free since testing positive for COVID-19 last week, reported Yahoo! Sports.

The Phoenix Suns said that they are encouraged with Paul's progress and they are hopeful that he will be cleared at some point yearly in the Western Conference finals, according to league sources.

Due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Paul is in quarantine in Los Angeles. He has been symptom-free ever since his positive test.

The Suns played the Los Angeles Clippers without Paul on Sunday and won 120-114. The matchup was Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.

Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker said:

"We wanted to do it for him. We talked about that pregame. We knew we were all going to have to give it a little bit more. Ball security and my job keeping everybody involved; stuff that’s usually on Chris’ plate. We all had to make up for it as a team."

Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams said:

"It’s just a day-to-day thing with him right now. I probably drive the people here crazy with that, but that’s the way it is. We’re hopeful that any day now we hear he can ramp up and get back with us. But right now, he’s in the protocol."

Chat About Phoenix Suns' Chris Paul Symptom-Free And Hoping For Return

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.