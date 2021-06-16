Phoenix Suns' Chris Paul Out Indefinitely Due To Health And Safety Protocol

Chris Paul, point guard for the Phoenix Suns, is now out for an indefinite amount of time due to the NBA's health and safety protocols, reported ESPN.

His absence jeopardizes his availability for the Western Conference finals, according to ESPN's Malika Andrews.

The health and safety protocols for the NBA are ever-changing and evolving to keep up with CDC guidelines as more and more individuals become vaccinated.

If Paul has been vaccinated, his absence from the team will likely be much shorter.

Phoenix won against the Denver Nuggets in the conference semifinals. Next up, they will face either the Utah Jazz or the LA Clippers for the Western Conference Finals. They are scheduled to begin next week.

Chris Paul had some impressive stats against the Nuggets. Paul came out with 25.5 points on 61.8 percent shooting, 58.3 percent from the three-point line, 100 percent from the free throw line, and a 41-5 assist-to-turnover ration.

This will be Paul's second trip to the Western Conference Finals. He first went in 2018 while playing for the Rockets. He missed games six and seven that year due to a hamstring injury.