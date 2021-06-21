Feedback

Some Chicago Area Homes Deemed 'Uninhabitable' Following Overnight Tornado

By Kelly Fisher

June 21, 2021

Dark and Low severe thunderstorm, South Dakota. USA
Photo: Getty Images

Residents of Chicago suburbs are reeling in the aftermath of an overnight tornado that ripped through more than 100 homes and hospitalized at least five people.

Naperville spokeswoman Linda LaCloche confirmed to the Associated Press that more than a dozen homes were rendered “uninhabitable.” Hundreds remained without power Monday morning (June 21).

“We’re lucky that it wasn’t worse,” LaCloche told the Associated Press on Monday morning. “We have a lot of utility poles and electrical wires down, and tree damage.”

The National Weather Service in Romeoville said around midday Monday:

“We have dispatched a survey team to investigate the tornado damage in the Naperville/Woodridge/Darien/Burr Ridge area. We also have another survey team investigating damage for tornadic evidence farther north in DuPage County, specifically in Downers Grove and near Addison.”
“We are still doing some follow-up work with various emergency management agencies to see if additional damage surveys will need to be done elsewhere. We hope to have some preliminary findings posted at some point this afternoon.”

The tornados come as people in other states emerge from tornados and heavy rain as Tropical Storm Claudette makes its way through. At least 13 people were killed as Claudette strengthened and moved along the coast.

