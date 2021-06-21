This Is The Highest-Rated Pub In Portland

Beers, cocktails, wine -- there are many types of alcohol to partake in, and there's are plenty of places to enjoy it, too.

Portland is home to plenty of bars, breweries, and pubs waiting to impress you with their select offerings and original drinks. Of course, they carry classic libations, but there's a reason why people keep coming back.

TripAdvisor ranked all the bars, pubs, and similar spots in the City of Roses to see which one reigns supreme, according to reviewers and customers. According to them, the best bar in town is...

Oven and Shaker!

This pizzeria-and-bar hybrid has garnered an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 with 265 reviews. At Oven and Shaker, you can enjoy some delicious, oven-baked pizza with a nice sip of a cocktail, wine, or beer. One of their pies, called the maple pig, comes with apple, pork belly, smoked ham, maple, ricotta, and creme fraiche.