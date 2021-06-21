This New Haven County Restaurant Has The Best Wings In Connecticut

A New Haven County restaurant has been named as the best place to find chicken wings in Connecticut.

Dew Drop Inn in Debry was included among Esquire's list of 'The Best Wing Spot In Every State,' which was published earlier this month.

"With more than 80 sauce options, it's no wonder the Dew Drop Inn won the title of Best Wings in Connecticut in 2016," Esquire's Sam Guiterrez wrote of the restaurant. "The sauce options sound insane but are totally worth trying. Notable mentions are cajun taco butter, cucumber wasabi, parm butter bacon, strawberry habanero, suicide (we imagine they're deathly hot?), and s'mores."

Dew Drop Inn had previously been named as having the best wings in Connecticut by Connecticut Magazine's readers and experts in 2018, according to its website.