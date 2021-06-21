This New Haven County Restaurant Has The Best Wings In Connecticut
By Jason Hall
June 21, 2021
Photo: Getty Images
A New Haven County restaurant has been named as the best place to find chicken wings in Connecticut.
Dew Drop Inn in Debry was included among Esquire's list of 'The Best Wing Spot In Every State,' which was published earlier this month.
"With more than 80 sauce options, it's no wonder the Dew Drop Inn won the title of Best Wings in Connecticut in 2016," Esquire's Sam Guiterrez wrote of the restaurant. "The sauce options sound insane but are totally worth trying. Notable mentions are cajun taco butter, cucumber wasabi, parm butter bacon, strawberry habanero, suicide (we imagine they're deathly hot?), and s'mores."
Dew Drop Inn had previously been named as having the best wings in Connecticut by Connecticut Magazine's readers and experts in 2018, according to its website.
Posted by Dew Drop Inn on Saturday, December 12, 2020
Here is Esquire's full list of the best chicken wings in each state:
- Alaska- Moose's Tooth, Anchorage
- Alabama- Saw's Soul Kitchen, Birmingham
- Arkansas- Flying Saucer, Little Rock
- Arizona- Casanova Brothers, Gilbert
- California- Big Al's Pizzeria, Maywood
- Colorado- Grillin' Wings & Things, Lone Tree
- Connecticut- Dew Drop Inn, Derby
- District of Columbia- KoChix, Washington, D.C.
- Delaware- Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza, Pike Creek
- Florida- Tikanis, St. Petersburg
- Georgia- Treylor Park, Savannah
- Hawaii- Jawaiian Ire Jerk Restaurant, Honolulu
- Iowa- The Salty Dog Bar & Grill, Council Bluffs
- Idaho- Bittercreek Alehouse, Boise
- Illinois- Del Seoul, Chicago
- Indiana- Chatham Tap Restaurant & Pub, Indianapolis
- Kansas- El Pollo Rey, Kansas City
- Kentucky- Mark's Feed Store, Louisville
- Louisiana- Blue Oak BBQ, New Orleans
- Massachusetts- B.T.'s Smokehouse, Sturbridge
- Maryland- Full On Craft Eats & Drinks, Rockville
- Maine- The Honey Paw, Portland
- Michigan- Detroit Wing Company, Eastpointe
- Minnesota- Doolittles Woodfire Grill, Eagan
- Missouri- Bogart's Smokehouse, St. Louis
- Mississippi- The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen, Jackson
- Montana- Desperado Sports Tavern, Missoula
- North Carolina- The Kill Devil Grill, Kill Devil Hills
- North Dakota- Parrot's Cay Tavern, Grand Forks
- Nebraska- Oscar's, Omaha
- New Hampshire- Wing-Itz, Portsmouth
- New Jersey- Peck Peck Korean Style Chicken, Teaneck
- New Mexico- Forghedaboudit Pizza, Deming
- Nevada- Lucky Beaver Bar & Burger, Stateline
- New York- Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, Harlem
- Midwest BBQ & Creamery, Camp Dennison
- Oklahoma- Whiskey Cake, Oklahoma City
- Oregon- Mama Chow's Kitchen, Portland
- Pennsylvania- Big Shot Bob's House of Wings, Pittsburgh
- Rhode Island- Boneheads Wings Bar, West Warwick
- South Carolina- Local Cue, Greenville
- South Dakota- The Ram & O'Hare's, Brookings
- Tennessee- Thunderbird, Nashville
- Texas- Wayne's Wings, San Antonio
- Utah- Bumblebee's BBQ & Grill, Midvale
- Virginia- My Mama's Kitchen, Norfolk
- Vermont- Long Trail Brewing Company, Bridgewater
- Washington- No Bones Beach Club, Seattle
- Wisconsin- Chicken Lips, Sun Prairie
- Wyoming- The Bird, Jackson
- West Virginia- Pies & Pints, Charleston