This New Haven County Restaurant Has The Best Wings In Connecticut

By Jason Hall

June 21, 2021

Picture of hot spicy Buffalo wings
Photo: Getty Images

A New Haven County restaurant has been named as the best place to find chicken wings in Connecticut.

Dew Drop Inn in Debry was included among Esquire's list of 'The Best Wing Spot In Every State,' which was published earlier this month.

"With more than 80 sauce options, it's no wonder the Dew Drop Inn won the title of Best Wings in Connecticut in 2016," Esquire's Sam Guiterrez wrote of the restaurant. "The sauce options sound insane but are totally worth trying. Notable mentions are cajun taco butter, cucumber wasabi, parm butter bacon, strawberry habanero, suicide (we imagine they're deathly hot?), and s'mores."

Dew Drop Inn had previously been named as having the best wings in Connecticut by Connecticut Magazine's readers and experts in 2018, according to its website.

Here is Esquire's full list of the best chicken wings in each state:

  1. Alaska- Moose's Tooth, Anchorage
  2. Alabama- Saw's Soul Kitchen, Birmingham
  3. Arkansas- Flying Saucer, Little Rock
  4. Arizona- Casanova Brothers, Gilbert
  5. California- Big Al's Pizzeria, Maywood
  6. Colorado- Grillin' Wings & Things, Lone Tree
  7. Connecticut- Dew Drop Inn, Derby
  8. District of Columbia- KoChix, Washington, D.C.
  9. Delaware- Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza, Pike Creek
  10. Florida- Tikanis, St. Petersburg
  11. Georgia- Treylor Park, Savannah
  12. Hawaii- Jawaiian Ire Jerk Restaurant, Honolulu
  13. Iowa- The Salty Dog Bar & Grill, Council Bluffs
  14. Idaho- Bittercreek Alehouse, Boise
  15. Illinois- Del Seoul, Chicago
  16. Indiana- Chatham Tap Restaurant & Pub, Indianapolis
  17. Kansas- El Pollo Rey, Kansas City
  18. Kentucky- Mark's Feed Store, Louisville
  19. Louisiana- Blue Oak BBQ, New Orleans
  20. Massachusetts- B.T.'s Smokehouse, Sturbridge
  21. Maryland- Full On Craft Eats & Drinks, Rockville
  22. Maine- The Honey Paw, Portland
  23. Michigan- Detroit Wing Company, Eastpointe
  24. Minnesota- Doolittles Woodfire Grill, Eagan
  25. Missouri- Bogart's Smokehouse, St. Louis
  26. Mississippi- The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen, Jackson
  27. Montana- Desperado Sports Tavern, Missoula
  28. North Carolina- The Kill Devil Grill, Kill Devil Hills
  29. North Dakota- Parrot's Cay Tavern, Grand Forks
  30. Nebraska- Oscar's, Omaha
  31. New Hampshire- Wing-Itz, Portsmouth
  32. New Jersey- Peck Peck Korean Style Chicken, Teaneck
  33. New Mexico- Forghedaboudit Pizza, Deming
  34. Nevada- Lucky Beaver Bar & Burger, Stateline
  35. New York- Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, Harlem
  36. Midwest BBQ & Creamery, Camp Dennison
  37. Oklahoma- Whiskey Cake, Oklahoma City
  38. Oregon- Mama Chow's Kitchen, Portland
  39. Pennsylvania- Big Shot Bob's House of Wings, Pittsburgh
  40. Rhode Island- Boneheads Wings Bar, West Warwick
  41. South Carolina- Local Cue, Greenville
  42. South Dakota- The Ram & O'Hare's, Brookings
  43. Tennessee- Thunderbird, Nashville
  44. Texas- Wayne's Wings, San Antonio
  45. Utah- Bumblebee's BBQ & Grill, Midvale
  46. Virginia- My Mama's Kitchen, Norfolk
  47. Vermont- Long Trail Brewing Company, Bridgewater
  48. Washington- No Bones Beach Club, Seattle
  49. Wisconsin- Chicken Lips, Sun Prairie
  50. Wyoming- The Bird, Jackson
  51. West Virginia- Pies & Pints, Charleston

