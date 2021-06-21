Feedback

Washington Woman Accused Of Trying To Set Man's Hair On Fire

By Zuri Anderson

June 21, 2021

Close-Up Of Hand Holding Burning Lighter
Photo: Getty Images

A Washington woman is facing charges after authorities said she tried to light a man's hair on fire, spitting on a police officer, and other violent acts, according to KOMO.

The alleged assault happened on the evening of June 14. Police officers responded to a report of an assault at Central Washington Comprehensive Mental Health's Sunnyside office at 1319 Saul Road.

The victim told authorities a woman struck him in the head, spit on him, and then tried to light his hair on fire. Police also said the 36-year-old woman was yelling while they were speaking with the victim. Officers tried taking her into custody, but the suspect reportedly yelled that she wasn't going to jail and fled.

Authorities said they were able to arrest the woman, but she allegedly spat into an officer's face, neck, and mouth while they were securing her seatbelt.

She was booked on suspicion of third-degree assault. No word from officials on what led to the assault in the first place.

There have been strange acts of violence recently in Washington. For example, a man reportedly threw a jar of rocks at his roommate's head before he got into a standoff with authorities. A man allegedly swung a machete at a woman and even threatened cops.

Chat About Washington Woman Accused Of Trying To Set Man's Hair On Fire

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.