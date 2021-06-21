Washington Woman Accused Of Trying To Set Man's Hair On Fire

A Washington woman is facing charges after authorities said she tried to light a man's hair on fire, spitting on a police officer, and other violent acts, according to KOMO.

The alleged assault happened on the evening of June 14. Police officers responded to a report of an assault at Central Washington Comprehensive Mental Health's Sunnyside office at 1319 Saul Road.

The victim told authorities a woman struck him in the head, spit on him, and then tried to light his hair on fire. Police also said the 36-year-old woman was yelling while they were speaking with the victim. Officers tried taking her into custody, but the suspect reportedly yelled that she wasn't going to jail and fled.

Authorities said they were able to arrest the woman, but she allegedly spat into an officer's face, neck, and mouth while they were securing her seatbelt.

She was booked on suspicion of third-degree assault. No word from officials on what led to the assault in the first place.

