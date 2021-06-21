WATCH: Jilted Tom Brady Slams NFL Team That Chose Another QB Over Him

Things worked out for Tom Brady during his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but apparently there was another team that chose another quarterback over him during his free agency process.

In a promo for an upcoming appearance on The Shop: Uninterrupted on HBO, Brady revealed an unnamed NFL franchise decided to go with another quarterback during his free agency, which apparently shocked the now-seven-time Super Bowl champion.

"One of the teams, they weren't interested at the very end. I was thinking, you're sticking with that mother*****r?"

While Brady has done it all during his legendary NFL career, the comment shouldn't come as a surprise given his competitive nature and how he famously exceeded expectations after dropping to No. 199 overall in the 2000 NFL Draft.