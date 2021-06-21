Wildfire Raging In Wasco County Is 0% Contained, Officials Say
By Zuri Anderson
June 21, 2021
A wildfire that's been raging since Friday (June 18) in Wasco County is 0% contained as of Sunday (June 20), according to KATU.
The blaze, called the S-503 Fire, was spotted burning on the Warm Springs Reservation, about three miles east of Highway 26 Friday evening (June 18). The fire has already consumed about 5,000 acres and is moving southeast as of Sunday morning, according to officials with CTWS Fire Management.
"Fire officials said the main area of concern was the risk to structures in the Pine Grove area, which sits northeast of the fire," reporters wrote. "Authorities are also keeping an eye on the southwest side of the fire as winds are predicted to shift throughout the day." A spokesperson for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs said 250 structures and homes are in the area of concern.
For Immediate Release: Sunday, June 20, 2021 at 0830 Incident Commander: Shawn Jaca IC & Cason McCain ICT E-mail –...Posted by CTWS - Fire Management on Sunday, June 20, 2021
Crews have also ordered more aerial support and even bulldozers and operators, fire officials added. Fire officials said high temperatures going into Monday (June 21) but added that there may be a thunderstorm on the way for Tuesday (June 22).
Experts have been warning about wildfire season starting earlier than usual, with multiple brush fires and blazes being put out across the Pacific Northwest just last month.