Alex Rodriguez Rents Hamptons Mansion Near Jennifer Lopez's House

Alex Rodriguez has reportedly come to peace with the idea that a reconciliation with Jennifer Lopez isn’t in the cards, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t going to live his summer to its fullest.

According to Page Six, the former Yankee star, 51, recently moved into a Hamptons mansion, which happens to be 1.2 miles from Lopez’s home. The $5 million mansion in Bridgehampton is a temporary fix as he decides on buying property in Manhattan and the Hamptons. The 9,200-square-foot, seven-bedroom, 11-bathroom home covers 3.9 acres and includes several amenities like a heated gunite pool and spa, waterfall and access to a pond.

On Friday (June 18), A-Rod was seen with staffers from his company A-Rod Corp at Sag Harbor restaurant Le Bilboquet. "Alex had a long dinner on Friday with two women and his nephew Nick Silva. A very attractive brunette at his table turned some heads at the packed restaurant, with some wondering if she was Alex’s new girlfriend,” one source said. Another insider pushed back on the romance claims, revealing that the brunette is Liz Cohen, a business development manager at A-Rod Corp, and the two are not romantically involved.

For the time being, Rodriguez has pivoted his attention to "trying to focus on himself and what's in store for his future,” per a recent source close to ET Online. He previously hinted at the transitional time in his life via a social media message in late May. "I am about to step into a new beginning in my life. Anything that doesn't serve me is clearing out of my life," he wrote on Instagram Story. "New energy is emerging. New levels are unlocking for me mentally, physically, and spiritually. I am remaining patient and know that this new phase of my life is coming."