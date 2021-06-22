Feedback

Beyonce Fans Slam Trick Daddy For Saying She Can't Sing

By Peyton Blakemore

June 22, 2021

Not Trick Daddy saying the legendary Queen Bey can't sing.

The Bey Hive is in overdrive after the Miami rapper turned reality star came for Beyoncé during a recent call on Clubhouse.

According to audio shared by Gossip Of The City, Trick came for the 28-time Grammy-winning singer while discussing female artists.

"Beyoncé ain't trying to give back to music, and Beyoncé don't write music. Beyoncé can't sing," he said before additionally attacking Bey's husband and legendary lyricist Jay-Z.

“I’mma say my unpopular opinion right now: Beyoncé is to R&B what Jay-Z is to New York. That’s why they together," Trick continued. "Jay-Z ain’t never won the greatest rapper alive. Whoever put him on a level like that?”

The Love & Hip Hop Miami star went on to say that Jay is only successful because "New York lost Biggie and they needed a hero."

After the audio began making its rounds on social media, Trick's L&HH co-star and radio show co-host, Trina, weighed on his comments, posting a supportive message for Queen Bey on Instagram.

"ALL day, Everyday... The Queen 👑🐝🧡," Trina captioned a video of Beyoncé performing.

Trina was not alone in her support of Bey. As one might expect, the Bey Hive went into full attack mode, coming to Bey's defense on Twitter.

See a few of their tweets below.

BeyoncéTrick Daddy

Chat About Beyonce Fans Slam Trick Daddy For Saying She Can't Sing

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.