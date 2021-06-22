Beyonce Fans Slam Trick Daddy For Saying She Can't Sing

Not Trick Daddy saying the legendary Queen Bey can't sing.

The Bey Hive is in overdrive after the Miami rapper turned reality star came for Beyoncé during a recent call on Clubhouse.

According to audio shared by Gossip Of The City, Trick came for the 28-time Grammy-winning singer while discussing female artists.

"Beyoncé ain't trying to give back to music, and Beyoncé don't write music. Beyoncé can't sing," he said before additionally attacking Bey's husband and legendary lyricist Jay-Z.

“I’mma say my unpopular opinion right now: Beyoncé is to R&B what Jay-Z is to New York. That’s why they together," Trick continued. "Jay-Z ain’t never won the greatest rapper alive. Whoever put him on a level like that?”

The Love & Hip Hop Miami star went on to say that Jay is only successful because "New York lost Biggie and they needed a hero."