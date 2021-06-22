Can You Guess The Wealthiest Area In Michigan?

When you think of the wealthiest area near you- beautiful homes, nice cars, and fancy restaurants pop into your mind.

Stacker looked at the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau Five-Year American Community Survey to determine exactly which area in each state was deemed the richest.

Stacker ranked the locations by a few factors, including the unemployment rate and median household income. If there was a tie between two cities, the percentage of people making more than $200,000 in that area was the tiebreaker.

Any town or city that had a population of fewer than 1,000 people was excluded from the list.

Can you guess which city in Michigan was named the richest?

According to the report, the wealthiest city in Michigan is Orchard Lake Village.

Median household income: $182,273 165.3% more than U.S. median income

Households earning over $200,000: 419 47.2% of households

Median earnings for workers: $72,813 Male: $111,964; female: $91,250

Civilian population with health insurance: 97.4%

Unemployment rate: 2%

Families with income below poverty level: 2.7%

Here is what Stacker also had to say about the Oakland County city:

"Orchard Lake Village, Michigan, is a small suburb of Detroit, offering residents a rural environment with plenty of parks and green space. It's a community of retirees, for the most part, with 23% of the population over 65, according to Niche. It also has a highly educated population. A master's degree or higher is held by 34% of the residents. Those who do work make their money in manufacturing, finance, and real estate, according to Data USA."

To see the richest areas in each state, click here.