Can You Guess The Wealthiest Area In Missouri?

When you think of the wealthiest area near you- beautiful homes, nice cars, and fancy restaurants pop into your mind.

Stacker looked at the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau Five-Year American Community Survey to determine exactly which area in each state was deemed the richest.

Stacker ranked the locations by a few factors, including the unemployment rate and median household income. If there was a tie between two cities, the percentage of people making more than $200,000 in that area was the tiebreaker.

Any town or city that had a population of fewer than 1,000 people was excluded from the list.

Can you guess which city in Missouri was named the richest?

According to the report, the wealthiest city in Missouri is Frontenac.

Median household income: $217,768 217% more than U.S. median income

Households earning over $200,000: 680 52.1% of households

Median earnings for workers: $100,616 Male: $156,250; female: $101,509

Civilian population with health insurance: 99.8%

Unemployment rate: 1.1%

Families with income below poverty level: 1.8%

Here is what Stacker also had to say about the St. Louis Suburb:

"Frontenac, Missouri, in St. Louis County, is one of the best places to live in America. That’s because its affluent residents place such strong stock in education, and 38% of residents hold a master's degree or higher, according to Niche. All that extra education certainly pays off—the median home value is nearly $700,000 and 96% of residents own their homes."

