Can You Guess The Wealthiest Area In Wisconsin?

When you think of the wealthiest area near you- beautiful homes, nice cars, and fancy restaurants pop into your mind.

Stacker looked at the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau Five-Year American Community Survey to determine exactly which area in each state was deemed the richest.

Stacker ranked the locations by a few factors, including the unemployment rate and median household income. If there was a tie between two cities, the percentage of people making more than $200,000 in that area was the tiebreaker.

Any town or city that had a population of fewer than 1,000 people was excluded from the list.

Can you guess which city in Wisconsin was named the richest?

According to the report, the wealthiest city in Wisconsin is River Hills Village.

Median household income: $161,719 135.4% more than U.S. median income

Households earning over $200,000: 228 42.6% of households

Median earnings for workers: $64,605 Male: $123,750; female: $74,688

Civilian population with health insurance: 98.5%

Unemployment rate: 1.8%

Families with income below poverty level: 1.6%

Here is what Stacker also had to say about the Milwaukee County Village:

"River Hills Village, named for the Milwaukee River, has always been an affluent community of Wisconsin, according to the website Encyclopedia of Milwaukee. In the 1920s, wealthy Milwaukee residents flocked there to build summer homes. Today, the rural community is known for its excellent public schools, high cost of real estate, and educated population. Niche reports that nearly 40% of residents have a master's degree or higher."

