Explosive Found After Standoff With Woman Armed With AK-47: Police

By Zuri Anderson

June 22, 2021

A bomb squad was called in to remove an improvised explosive device from a home in Pasco, Washington on June 20, 2021.
Photo: Pasco Police Department

A Washington woman was arrested after authorities said she was armed with a rifle and even had an explosive device in her home, according to the Pasco Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of a disturbance Sunday night (June 20) in a neighborhood. Officials said a 48-year-old woman wearing tactical body armor and a ballistic helmet was arguing with two neighbors near home in the area of West Court Street and Road 48. She was allegedly armed with an AK-47 style rifle, as well.

Police said the woman was acting aggressively toward passing vehicles before officers arrived. When asked to drop the rifle, the woman allegedly pointed it in the direction of the office and even walked towards them.

WOMAN ARMED WITH AK47 ARRESTED: On Sunday evening, we received several reports of a woman walking down Court Street...

Posted by Pasco Police on Monday, June 21, 2021

A standoff ensued, and even the SWAT team was called into the situation. Police noted that the woman was going through a "mental health crisis," and a professional wasn't available at the time.

Police crisis negotiators came in and talked the woman into compliance, officers said. Authorities found information suggesting an explosive device on the scene, and they found a homemade one in the woman's home. A bomb squad safely removed it from the residence, they added.

The woman, identified as Melanie Gloriosso, was booked into Franklin County Jail on a charge of first-degree assault.

No one was hurt in the incident.

