Explosive Found After Standoff With Woman Armed With AK-47: Police

A Washington woman was arrested after authorities said she was armed with a rifle and even had an explosive device in her home, according to the Pasco Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of a disturbance Sunday night (June 20) in a neighborhood. Officials said a 48-year-old woman wearing tactical body armor and a ballistic helmet was arguing with two neighbors near home in the area of West Court Street and Road 48. She was allegedly armed with an AK-47 style rifle, as well.

Police said the woman was acting aggressively toward passing vehicles before officers arrived. When asked to drop the rifle, the woman allegedly pointed it in the direction of the office and even walked towards them.