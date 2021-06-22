Lil Baby Announces 'The Back Outside Tour' With Lil Durk

Lil Baby is heading on the road with Lil Durk.

Joining the rest of the comeback tours, "The Back Outside Tour," will be produced by Live Nation and kick off September 1 in Mansfield, Massachusetts, before heading across the country to New Orleans, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Brooklyn and more. The 23-date trek will wrap on October 15 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Besides performing his solo hits, Baby will also collaborate with Durk to perform tracks off their recent joint album, The Voice of the Heroes. Tickets to the venture go on sale on Friday (June 25) at 10 AM local time. Meanwhile, Citi cardmembers will have access to a pre-sale, beginning today at 10 AM local time until Thursday at 10 PM local time.

In addition to his trek, Lil Baby will hit the stage at our 2021 HeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, The two-day event, which will take place September 17 and 18, will also feature Billie Eilish, Cheap Trick, Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Florida Georgia Line, Journey and more.

Sept. 1 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Sept. 3 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

Sept. 10 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sept. 11 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Sept. 14 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Sept. 15 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 16 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sept. 17 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sept. 20 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Sept. 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sept. 23 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Sept. 24 – Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center

Sept. 25 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Sept. 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Sept. 28 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sept. 30 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Oct. 4 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Arena

Oct. 6 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Oct. 7 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Oct. 9 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Oct. 10 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Oct. 14 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 15 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre