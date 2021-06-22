Lil Baby Announces 'The Back Outside Tour' With Lil Durk
By Hayden Brooks
June 22, 2021
Lil Baby is heading on the road with Lil Durk.
Joining the rest of the comeback tours, "The Back Outside Tour," will be produced by Live Nation and kick off September 1 in Mansfield, Massachusetts, before heading across the country to New Orleans, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Brooklyn and more. The 23-date trek will wrap on October 15 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Besides performing his solo hits, Baby will also collaborate with Durk to perform tracks off their recent joint album, The Voice of the Heroes. Tickets to the venture go on sale on Friday (June 25) at 10 AM local time. Meanwhile, Citi cardmembers will have access to a pre-sale, beginning today at 10 AM local time until Thursday at 10 PM local time.
In addition to his trek, Lil Baby will hit the stage at our 2021 HeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, The two-day event, which will take place September 17 and 18, will also feature Billie Eilish, Cheap Trick, Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Florida Georgia Line, Journey and more.
Sept. 1 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Sept. 3 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre
Sept. 10 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sept. 11 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Sept. 14 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Sept. 15 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Sept. 16 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sept. 17 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Sept. 20 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
Sept. 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
Sept. 23 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
Sept. 24 – Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center
Sept. 25 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Sept. 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
Sept. 28 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Sept. 30 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Oct. 4 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Arena
Oct. 6 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Oct. 7 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Oct. 9 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
Oct. 10 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
Oct. 14 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 15 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre