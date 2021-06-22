Feedback

Local Favorite Lists Titans, Others Among NFL Options For 2021

By Jason Hall

June 22, 2021

Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans
Photo: Getty Images

Hendersonville native Golden Tate included the hometown Tennessee Titans among his free agency options for 2021.

Tate, a product of Pope John Paul II High School, told a radio show that he "would love to go back home to Tennessee," while also listing the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Rams as potential options due to the team's respective quarterback acquisitions this offseason.

"I would love to go back home to Tennessee," Tate said. "Indy, over with Carson Wentz. Obviously, the LA Rams would be fantastic with Stafford."

Tate, who will be 33 next season, said he feels "like a fine wine" and is improving with age, noting that he hasn't had any major injuries or off-field incidents.

The former University of Notre Dame unanimous All-American wide receiver was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the second-round of the 2010 NFL Draft at No. 60 overall.

Tate was a member of the Seahawks' Super Bowl XLVIII team, recording three receptions for 17 yards during Seattle's 43-8 blowout of the Denver Broncos.

The Hendersonville native recorded 695 receptions for 8,278 yards and 46 touchdowns during his 11-year career, which also included stints with the Detroit Lions (2014-18), Philadelphia Eagles (2018) and New York Giants (2019-20).

The Titans could add Tate to an already loaded wide receiver crops which includes Pro Bowlers A.J. Brown and Julio Jones, who was acquired earlier this month in a blockbuster trade with the Atlanta Falcons.

