NFL Rookie Shot Four Times While Visiting Family

Jaylen Twyman, a former University of Pittsburgh standout and recent NFL Draft pick for the Minnesota Vikings, was reportedly shot multiple times while visiting family members in Washington, D.C. on Monday (June 21).

Twyman's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed the defensive tackle is expected to make a full recovery after being shot four times, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

Rosenhaus said Twyman experienced "flesh wounds, superficial wounds" during the shooting, adding, "I spoke to him, I spoke to his family, they're all at the hospital. He's expected to make a full recovery."

"He walked himself into the hospital. He was an innocent bystander in a car -- wrong place, wrong time," Rosenhaus said. "They did X rays, there are no broken bones, no ligament damage. I spoke to his father, he's going to be OK. And I informed the Vikings of everything that is going on and how he is."

The Vikings issued the following statement on the incident:

"Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman was one of several victims wounded during a shooting in Washington, D.C., today. We have been in direct contact with Jaylen and his family, and we are extremely thankful Jaylen is expected to make a full recovery. At this time we will defer any further comment to the proper authorities."