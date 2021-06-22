Skunk Stuck In Bird Feeder Sprays Washington Co. Deputies Trying To Help It

Deputies in Oregon were left with a stinky "thank you" after they helped a distressed skunk Monday night (June 21), according to officials.

Washington County sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a "skunk stuck in a bird feeder” in someone's front lawn, authorities wrote on Facebook, along with a photo of the little birdseed bandit.

Deputies used a cardboard box to keep the creature still as they carefully worked to get its head free from a wooden feeder. They were able to get the skunk free, who ran back to the woods unharmed.

Unfortunately, the deputies didn't get out of the situation still smelling fresh. Officials said the deputies were sprayed several times as they helped the trapped skunk.

“Hopefully, the dry cleaners can get the smell out,” the sheriff’s office wrote.