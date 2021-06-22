This Is The Most Popular Vehicle In Nevada

Car and truck ownership is becoming increasingly popular, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic changed the way many people travel. Due to restrictions on ride shares, airplanes, and public transit, many were forced to get behind the wheel themselves.

So what kinds of cars are Nevada residents buying?

Insurify used data in their database of over 2 million car insurance applications to determine the favorite car or truck of each state.

According to the study, the most popular vehicle in Nevada is the Honda Accord.

In fact, that car was so popular that it took the number two spot in all of the country, being the favorite of Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia.

The most popular vehicle in America was the Ford F-Series. This was the favorite in 18 out of the 50 states.

The most popular cars in America were the more affordable ones on the market, having an MSRP well below the national average.

According to Insurify, here are the most popular cars in America: