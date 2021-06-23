Feedback

4 Things To Keep In Mind Ahead Of Hot Weekend In The Pacific Northwest

By Zuri Anderson

June 24, 2021

Three year old boy standing in front of a fan and enjoy cool waves
Photo: Getty Images

Record-breaking high temperatures are coming to the Pacific Northwest this weekend, and some areas are going to see triple-digits. While that may be a great reason to hit the beach or pool, residents need to be wary of potential dangers that come with this rare heat wave.

Here are some things to keep in mind ahead of the sizzling few days.

Cooling areas: With more people getting vaccinated against COVID-19, it's a good time to go out for fresh air -- and to not worry about the electric bill. Here is a list of cooling areas in the Seattle area and in the Portland area, which includes libraries, pools, day centers, and other locations.

Wildfire threat: The American Red Cross is urging people to be ready for possible wildfires over the near record-breaking hot weekend. With high temperatures and an ongoing drought in the region, it's almost the perfect recipe for intense blazes to sprout up. KOMO provided a list from the Red Cross of tips and plans to keep in mind.

Pet concerns: Veterinarians are asking pet owners to be mindful about when they walk their pets these next several days. Experts say animals can get blisters and burns on their pads and paws from hot pavement. They recommend walking them early in the morning or in the evening when it's not so hot.

Hydration and tips to beat the heat: Two immediate tips are stocking up on water and finding ways to block the sunlight. We also gathered some more tips here.

Chat About 4 Things To Keep In Mind Ahead Of Hot Weekend In The Pacific Northwest

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.