Bill Protecting Lemonade Stands Will Be Sent To Pennsylvania Governor

A bill aimed to protect the right for children to setup lemonade stands in Pennsylvania will be sent to Governor Tom Wolf.

PennLive.com reports the Pennsylvania Senate passed a bill unanimously (50-0) to allow children to sell lemonade, brownies, cookies and other items without the need of approval by local authorities.

The "Free the Lemonade Stands" bill was launched in reaction to news reports of lemonade stands run by local children being shut down in the Keystone State, prime sponsor Rep. Jonathan Hershey (R-Juniata County) said when introducing the measure during the beginning of the current legislative session.

Hershey's bill extends license and permit exemptions to any business operated by an individual younger than 18, that is open for less than 84 days during a calendar year and generates less than $5,000 in total profits.

The $5,000 cap may be waved if the stand is created specifically for charitable services.

Additionally, the bill includes one condition for the license exemptions specifying that minors set up shop in a location that is "a sufficient distance.... to prevent the minor’s business from becoming a direct economic competitor of a business that is licensed" and stands cannot be prohibited in areas considered to be "primarily residential" or unzoned.