Bremerton Man Gets Shocked After Makeshift Kite Flies Into Power Lines

A Washington man was rushed to the hospital after a recreational activity left him critically injured Sunday (June 20), Q13 FOX reported.

The man was reportedly flying a kite made out of steel cable and a fishing rod at Evergreen Rotary Park around 7 p.m. The kite then flew into high-energy transmission lines, shocking the man and leaving him with severe burns, according to Bremerton Battalion Chief Brad Richard.

The victim was flown to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, Richard added. No word on his condition as of Wednesday (June 23).

Fire officials also reminded the public not to fly kites near power lines.

There have been other wild incidents involving power lines this year across the nation. For example, a single eagle managed to knock out the power to thousands of people after it landed on a single power line.

One neighborhood in South Florida saw their power go out during the Super Bowl -- and the culprit was possibly an excavator. A California man dressed as Santa was delivering candy canes to children until he crashed into some power lines.