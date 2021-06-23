Feedback

Cool Off At These 5 Las Vegas Shaved Ice Food Trucks

By Ginny Reese

June 23, 2021

Temperatures across Las Vegas are dreadfully hot. There are ways to cool down, though! The best way to beat the summer heat is with an icy treat.

Shaved ice is the perfect cold snack! The many flavors make it perfect for anyone. Add condensed milk and it turns into a creamy, fruity, delicious paradise of flavors.

Here are five great shaved ice food trucks to beat the summer heat:

SNOWIE LAS VEGAS

  • This food truck has over ten flavors of shaved ice to choose from, along with Italian Ice, and flavored ice lemonade slushes.

TREASURE ICE LAND

  • This food truck allows visitors to combine their favorite flavors at the "flavor station" to ensure the perfect combination every time.

KONA ICE OF VEGAS VALEY

  • You can get classic, delicious shaved ice anywhere. They even deliver!

BUBBLE SHAVE ICE

  • One review stated, "Great shaved ice place, tucked away but well worth a visit. Signature shaved ice dish is literally six inches high, with ice cream underneath."

FLUFF ICE LAS VEGAS

  • You can get signature combinations or build your own fluff at this location. Either way, you can't go wrong.

