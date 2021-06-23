Cool Off At These 5 Las Vegas Shaved Ice Food Trucks

Temperatures across Las Vegas are dreadfully hot. There are ways to cool down, though! The best way to beat the summer heat is with an icy treat.

Shaved ice is the perfect cold snack! The many flavors make it perfect for anyone. Add condensed milk and it turns into a creamy, fruity, delicious paradise of flavors.

Here are five great shaved ice food trucks to beat the summer heat:

This food truck has over ten flavors of shaved ice to choose from, along with Italian Ice, and flavored ice lemonade slushes.

This food truck allows visitors to combine their favorite flavors at the "flavor station" to ensure the perfect combination every time.