Frontier Airlines Added 5 New Routes From Las Vegas Starting At Only $19

By Ginny Reese

June 23, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Frontier Airlines announced five new nonstop flights from Las Vegas, reported KTNV.

The flights will be from McCarran International Airport and will head out all over the United States.

The new destinations will be: Bentonville, Arkansas; Bloomington, Illinois; Memphis, Tennessee; Madison, Wisconsin; and Tucson, Arizona.

The flights will begin in August.

The best part is that the airline is celebrating with some seriously low introductory fares of only $19.

Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines, stated:

"We’re thrilled to expand in Las Vegas with five new nonstop routes. Frontier now proudly offers 48 nonstop Las Vegas routes for improved access and affordability to visit one of the top entertainment destinations in the world. We look forward to launching these new flights in August and welcoming southern Nevadans and visitors aboard to make unforgettable vacation memories."

H. Fletch Brunelle, vice president of marketing for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority said:

"We’re delighted that our partners at Frontier Airlines continue to expand service to Las Vegas, adding five new nonstop routes. There’s incredible pent-up demand for travel right now, and every new seat provides an exciting opportunity for growth. With new resorts, venues, restaurants and world-class entertainment, we can’t wait to welcome visitors back and provide the only-in-Vegas experiences they’ve come to expect."

Click here for more information.

