Kacey Musgraves' New Beau Cole Schafer Posts PDA Pic After NYC Sighting

Kacey Musgraves isn’t afraid to show PDA and neither is her new beau, Cole Schafer, who took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of the pair.

On Tuesday (June 22), Schafer took to the social media platform to post a black-and-white Polaroid of her sitting on top of his lap. In the image, the chart-topper is seen giving Schafer, a writer, a smooch on his cheek. "I’m trying like hell not to write about her," he captioned his post. He also shared it on his Instagram Story with The National's track, "This Is the Last Time." Meanwhile, Kusgraves ended up commenting on the photo with a black heart emoji and reposted it to her own Instagram Story.

The pair’s digital exchange comes after they were seen by paparazzi hugging and holding hands during a recent New York City stroll. As you know, Musgraves was married to Ruston Kelly for almost four years, before the two filed for divorce in July 2020.

In her ELLE cover story, Musgraves opened up about how the COVID-19 pandemic prompted her to question her marriage to Kelly. "I could have coasted for another couple of years," the singer said of her marriage, admitted that she was "just not paying attention to [her] feelings or not really dealing with some things." Eventually, she turned her attention to her reality and started asking herself some questions. "Why did I make these decisions? How did I get here? How can I prevent myself from getting there again? Why do I keep choosing the same kind of people?"