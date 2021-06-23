Nashville Plans To Have Largest 4th Of July Fireworks Celebration In U.S.

Nashville is planning for a huge return to its annual 4th of July fireworks celebration this year.

WKRN reports the "Let Freedom Sing! Music City" event is set to be the largest 4th of July celebration in the United States, according to data released by the American Pyrotechnics Association.

The annual event was canceled in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but confirmed to return the city's first major "post-pandemic event" earlier this year, FOX 17 News reported.

The 4th of July celebration will include a concert headlined by country music star Brad Paisley, as well as performances by Lilly Hiatt, Regi Wooten and Friends and Priscilla Block, which will be followed by a 30-minute pyrotechnics show synchronized with live music performed by the Nashville Symphony.

“After the year that Nashville has had, from a tornado to a bombing, Nashvillians deserve something to look forward to coming out of the pandemic,” said Butch Spyridon, President and CEO, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp via FOX 17 News in April. “More than ever, we want to deliver a world-class concert and fireworks show to commemorate July 4th and give back to our community. As well, our visitors have always supported us through challenges, and this is the perfect way to welcome them back and welcome live music back to Music City.”

Previous 4th of July celebrations have brought in around 200,000 people to Nashville, while the last event garnered 343,000 in 2019.