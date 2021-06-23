Feedback

Nearly $50,000 Raised For Oklahoma Man Who Walks 17 Miles To Work

By Anna Gallegos

June 23, 2021

Low Section Of Man Walking On Road During Sunset
Photo: Getty Images

The GoFundMe campaign to help buy a car for a hardworking Oklahoma man has reached $48,265 on Wednesday.

Donte Franklin gained national attention after Michael Lynn gave him a ride to work one day and learned his story. Lynn and Franklin were strangers, but Franklin told him that he walks around 17 miles a day to go to his job and back.

Franklin's a cook at a Buffalo Wild Wings in Norman and depends on the job to get by. Money's tight after his mom died when he was a teen, so Franklin has no choice but to walk to work.

Lynn was touched by his story and started the GoFundMe page for Franklin to raise money to help him buy a car. Once, KOCO reported about Franklin, the GoFundMe took off.

It has now far exceed the $2,000 goal and is now nearing $50,000. It's enough to buy a new car, but Franklin can't get behind the wheel just yet. He doesn't have a driver's license.

Another woman who saw the original KOCO report also stepped up to help Franklin out. Kerri Collins gave him a new bicycle so he has a faster form of transportation until he gets his driver's license.

